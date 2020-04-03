4370 CHATHAM DRIVE

Amenities

BAYSIDE SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL IN POPULAR LONGBOAT HARBOUR.



Spectacular water views in this nicely appointed condo at the head of Longboat Harbour's deep water canal and directly across from the beach. First floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo with fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TVs, large walk-in closet, king bed in master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in shower, and twins in guest bedroom. Covered carport parking. Enjoy morning sunrise with your coffee on your enclosed furnished lanai watching the activity in the canal that may include dolphin, playful Manatees, fishing and an array of water birds.



Take advantage of the many amenities that include a fitness center, locker room showers, men's and ladies saunas, billiard table, card room, recreation hall, putting green, shuffleboard court, tennis courts and four heated swimming pools for your enjoyment. Longboat Harbour is an active community with superior recreational facilities including boat docks and kayak and canoe launch facilities available first come basis. Clean and well-maintained laundry rooms are easily accessible in each building.



Exclusive to Longboat Harbour is a dedicated Gulf-side beach pavilion with parking, showers, restrooms, lockers, and car wash area. Close to restaurants and shopping and convenient to Sarasota, St. Armand's Circle and Anna Maria.