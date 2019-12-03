All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:11 PM

4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Experience sweeping beaches and direct Gulf of Mexico views from this beautifully updated coastal retreat on Longboat Key. Positioned mid-way along the island, walking sandy shores becomes a daily ritual while it’s also within easy reach of restaurants, island amenities, parks, Anna Maria Island to the north, and St. Armands and Sarasota to the south. The two-bedroom corner residence is located on the second floor and features an open floor plan for effortless entertaining, gleaming ceramic tile floors, Hunter Douglas designer window treatments, and crown moldings. The kitchen boasts beauitful cabinetry, ample counter space, and an abundance of natural light. Updated bathrooms enhance the language of luxury. Comfort is ensured with ceilings fans and a new high-efficiency A/C. Longboat Beach House is a quaint 22-unit complex located on 200’ of private beach. Association amenities include: large heated swimming pool, barbecue area, newly renovated 1300 sq. ft. club/sunset community room with kitchen, beach and pool showers and secure owner storage. beautiful paver walkways, tiled common halls, and enhanced landscaping. Life here is filled with outdoor adventures and social pursuits. Just moments away you will find the lively streets of St. Armands Circle and the cultural epicenter of downtown Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity