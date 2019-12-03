4311 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Experience sweeping beaches and direct Gulf of Mexico views from this beautifully updated coastal retreat on Longboat Key. Positioned mid-way along the island, walking sandy shores becomes a daily ritual while it’s also within easy reach of restaurants, island amenities, parks, Anna Maria Island to the north, and St. Armands and Sarasota to the south. The two-bedroom corner residence is located on the second floor and features an open floor plan for effortless entertaining, gleaming ceramic tile floors, Hunter Douglas designer window treatments, and crown moldings. The kitchen boasts beauitful cabinetry, ample counter space, and an abundance of natural light. Updated bathrooms enhance the language of luxury. Comfort is ensured with ceilings fans and a new high-efficiency A/C. Longboat Beach House is a quaint 22-unit complex located on 200’ of private beach. Association amenities include: large heated swimming pool, barbecue area, newly renovated 1300 sq. ft. club/sunset community room with kitchen, beach and pool showers and secure owner storage. beautiful paver walkways, tiled common halls, and enhanced landscaping. Life here is filled with outdoor adventures and social pursuits. Just moments away you will find the lively streets of St. Armands Circle and the cultural epicenter of downtown Sarasota.