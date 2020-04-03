3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Bay views from this first floor, 2 BR/2 BA Longboat Key condo with completely new furnishings. Enjoy kayaking, swimming, tennis. Situated across the street from the Gulf and between Sarasota and Anna Maria Island. Association application and approval required (Application fee $100). 30 day minimum stay. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Full size stack washer and dryer as well as WIFI is included. Dec 1-Apr 30: $3700 per month, May 1-Nov 30: $2600 per month. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.