Longboat Key, FL
3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107-C · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Bay views from this first floor, 2 BR/2 BA Longboat Key condo with completely new furnishings. Enjoy kayaking, swimming, tennis. Situated across the street from the Gulf and between Sarasota and Anna Maria Island. Association application and approval required (Application fee $100). 30 day minimum stay. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Full size stack washer and dryer as well as WIFI is included. Dec 1-Apr 30: $3700 per month, May 1-Nov 30: $2600 per month. Prices based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
