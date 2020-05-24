3160 BAYOU SOUND

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

SARASOTA LONGBOAT KEY WATERFRONT HOME @ BAY ISLES. This stunning home is located behind the gate of Bay Isles on the Bayou Sound. The spacious screened lanai is great for entertaining and relaxing. A sparkling pool and spa overlooks a private and peaceful Lagoon with a serene natural view of the trimmed mangroves on a meandering waterway to the Sarasota Bay. Many beautiful nature sights to enjoy of birds nesting and abundant fish. Three well appointed bedrooms in a SPLIT PLAN: Master Bedroom with a CALIFORNIA KING size bed, and KING bed and Queen Bed in the Guest Bedrooms, in this well designed split floor plan home. Walk in the front door and you are welcomed by a beautiful tropical view of the pool and the Lagoon beyond. Step down Living Room with a soaring marble fireplace and built-in bar. The master bedroom suite attaches to its own glass atrium and a luxurious master bathroom with a walk in shower and jetted soaking tub. Private Beach Club for Bay Isles on the Gulf of Mexico minutes away by car. Beach Club Facilities include: restrooms, showers, kitchen facilities, BBQ cook out area with picnic area. Five minute WALK to Publix Grocery and CVS pharmacy. 24/7 manned GUARD GATE. Many scenic walking paths to Longboat Key Marina, Golf Course and Tennis Club. Mature landscaping and trees create a Tropical paradise environment to Enjoy Paradise in a very PEACEFUL setting. Available May through November monthly rate $ 7,000