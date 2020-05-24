All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 3160 BAYOU SOUND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
3160 BAYOU SOUND
Last updated May 24 2020 at 4:00 AM

3160 BAYOU SOUND

3160 Bayou Sound · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3160 Bayou Sound, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
SARASOTA LONGBOAT KEY WATERFRONT HOME @ BAY ISLES. This stunning home is located behind the gate of Bay Isles on the Bayou Sound. The spacious screened lanai is great for entertaining and relaxing. A sparkling pool and spa overlooks a private and peaceful Lagoon with a serene natural view of the trimmed mangroves on a meandering waterway to the Sarasota Bay. Many beautiful nature sights to enjoy of birds nesting and abundant fish. Three well appointed bedrooms in a SPLIT PLAN: Master Bedroom with a CALIFORNIA KING size bed, and KING bed and Queen Bed in the Guest Bedrooms, in this well designed split floor plan home. Walk in the front door and you are welcomed by a beautiful tropical view of the pool and the Lagoon beyond. Step down Living Room with a soaring marble fireplace and built-in bar. The master bedroom suite attaches to its own glass atrium and a luxurious master bathroom with a walk in shower and jetted soaking tub. Private Beach Club for Bay Isles on the Gulf of Mexico minutes away by car. Beach Club Facilities include: restrooms, showers, kitchen facilities, BBQ cook out area with picnic area. Five minute WALK to Publix Grocery and CVS pharmacy. 24/7 manned GUARD GATE. Many scenic walking paths to Longboat Key Marina, Golf Course and Tennis Club. Mature landscaping and trees create a Tropical paradise environment to Enjoy Paradise in a very PEACEFUL setting. Available May through November monthly rate $ 7,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have any available units?
3160 BAYOU SOUND has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have?
Some of 3160 BAYOU SOUND's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 BAYOU SOUND currently offering any rent specials?
3160 BAYOU SOUND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 BAYOU SOUND pet-friendly?
No, 3160 BAYOU SOUND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND offer parking?
Yes, 3160 BAYOU SOUND does offer parking.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 BAYOU SOUND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have a pool?
Yes, 3160 BAYOU SOUND has a pool.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have accessible units?
No, 3160 BAYOU SOUND does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 BAYOU SOUND has units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 BAYOU SOUND have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 BAYOU SOUND does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3160 BAYOU SOUND?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity