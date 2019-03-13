All apartments in Longboat Key
Find more places like 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Longboat Key, FL
/
2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:12 PM

2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Longboat Key
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
LONGBOAT KEY, this two bedroom, two bath luxury condo with sweeping views of the GULF OF MEXICO, from every room, will truly capture you. Enjoy exquisite sunsets from any room or either private terrace. Interior design by award-winning international artist, with paintings & sculptures from the artist's private collection for your enjoyment. Granite counters & granite inlaid floor tiles in kitchen. A five minute walk to shopping & pharmacy. Short drive to St. Armands Circle or downtown Sarasota, for restaurants & theaters. SARASOTA FL, BEACHFRONT, GULF OF MEXICO, LUXURY, SEASONAL RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2425 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Longboat Key 1 BedroomsLongboat Key 2 Bedrooms
Longboat Key 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLongboat Key Apartments with Pool
Longboat Key Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL
Greenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity