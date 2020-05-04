All apartments in Longboat Key
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 383-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G2-301 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
SEAPLACE CONDOMINIUM - GULFSIDE RENTAL. Beautifully updated bright and sunny condo close to beach and pool in popular resort-style community. 2-bedroom, 2--bath unit with partial Gulf views from living room and spectacular sunsets views of Longboat Key. Kitchen and dining well equipped for entertaining family and friends. Sleeps six. Open floor-plan and newly renovated and updated furnishings and decor with new guest bath. Queen beds in master and guest bedroom with master bath en-suite. Washer/dryer in unit, flat screen cable TVs, and FREE WiFi. Seaplace is a much sought-after vacation destination located directly on the Gulf of Mexico! Well-manicured building and grounds provide a park-like setting for this condo. This unit includes a reserved open parking space with plenty of guest parking. Gated community includes two heated pools and spas with kiddie pool, updated club-room for frequently scheduled social events, state-of-the art fitness center, three Har-Tru tennis courts, BBQ grills, on-site managements and a one-mile walking trail. Close to St. Armand's Circle, downtown Sarasota, shopping and restaurants. Make this your next vacation destination! RENTAL RATES: DECEMBER THRU APRIL $5,000/MONTH plus tax and fees; MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,000/month plus tax and fees. $120 association application fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
