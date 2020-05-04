2055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

SEAPLACE CONDOMINIUM - GULFSIDE RENTAL. Beautifully updated bright and sunny condo close to beach and pool in popular resort-style community. 2-bedroom, 2--bath unit with partial Gulf views from living room and spectacular sunsets views of Longboat Key. Kitchen and dining well equipped for entertaining family and friends. Sleeps six. Open floor-plan and newly renovated and updated furnishings and decor with new guest bath. Queen beds in master and guest bedroom with master bath en-suite. Washer/dryer in unit, flat screen cable TVs, and FREE WiFi. Seaplace is a much sought-after vacation destination located directly on the Gulf of Mexico! Well-manicured building and grounds provide a park-like setting for this condo. This unit includes a reserved open parking space with plenty of guest parking. Gated community includes two heated pools and spas with kiddie pool, updated club-room for frequently scheduled social events, state-of-the art fitness center, three Har-Tru tennis courts, BBQ grills, on-site managements and a one-mile walking trail. Close to St. Armand's Circle, downtown Sarasota, shopping and restaurants. Make this your next vacation destination! RENTAL RATES: DECEMBER THRU APRIL $5,000/MONTH plus tax and fees; MAY THRU NOVEMBER $3,000/month plus tax and fees. $120 association application fee required.