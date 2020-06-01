All apartments in Longboat Key
Location

1930 Harbourside Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay. Featuring two terraces! Spacious Kitchen has new appliances, washer/dryer in unit with open floor plan that looks out onto the Bay and grounds. Exterior balcony is furnished to entertain with electric BBQ grill and steps leading to Bayside pathway. Living / dining room has new “smart” flat screen cable TV, WiFi internet access, desk space for work at home capability. Master bedroom looks out onto the Bay with king bed and new cable TV. Master bath en-Suite includes built ins and walk in shower and dual sinks. Twin beds in guest with cable TV and tub/shower. Day bed in 3rd bedroom and exterior patio for morning coffee or evening cocktails.

Behind the gates in Bay Isles. Enjoy a nicely appointed tropical paradise with volleyball courts, grills, private beach access with covered pavilion, club house, fitness center, tennis courts, spa and 24/7 security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
