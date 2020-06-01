1930 HARBOURSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

BAYSIDE UPDATED CONDO WITH GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS. Turnkey furnished 3-bed 2-bath condo with beautiful views of Sarasota Bay. Featuring two terraces! Spacious Kitchen has new appliances, washer/dryer in unit with open floor plan that looks out onto the Bay and grounds. Exterior balcony is furnished to entertain with electric BBQ grill and steps leading to Bayside pathway. Living / dining room has new “smart” flat screen cable TV, WiFi internet access, desk space for work at home capability. Master bedroom looks out onto the Bay with king bed and new cable TV. Master bath en-Suite includes built ins and walk in shower and dual sinks. Twin beds in guest with cable TV and tub/shower. Day bed in 3rd bedroom and exterior patio for morning coffee or evening cocktails.



Behind the gates in Bay Isles. Enjoy a nicely appointed tropical paradise with volleyball courts, grills, private beach access with covered pavilion, club house, fitness center, tennis courts, spa and 24/7 security.