Longboat Key, FL
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 993-0823
Location

1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO. Master Suite-King Bed, Bedroom #2 Suite-King Bed, Bedroom #3- two twin beds. Seaplace is located close to shopping and restaurants and just minutes to ST Armand's Circle and Downtown Sarasota. The SEAPLACE community features include half mile of beach front, two large swimming pools,two spas, three Har-Tru Tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue grills, and a one mile walking trail. Two month minimum stay requirement. Open for Low Season Reservations May through November. Rates available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
