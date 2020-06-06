1925 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

LONGBOAT KEY'S SEAPLACE Enjoy the tropical sea breezes and the Water Views from this custom designed THREE BEDROOM spacious corner unit. Beautiful wrap around Lanai terraces with panoramic scenery of the GULF OF MEXICO. Master Suite-King Bed, Bedroom #2 Suite-King Bed, Bedroom #3- two twin beds. Seaplace is located close to shopping and restaurants and just minutes to ST Armand's Circle and Downtown Sarasota. The SEAPLACE community features include half mile of beach front, two large swimming pools,two spas, three Har-Tru Tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, barbecue grills, and a one mile walking trail. Two month minimum stay requirement. Open for Low Season Reservations May through November. Rates available.