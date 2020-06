Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

End unit beautifully turnkey furnished townhouse in Fairway Bay of Longboat Key. All new decorating in this light and spacious unit that has a view of the canal. Lots of windows and two stories with skylights giving the unit loads of light. Living room is two stories with a vaulted ceiling. All new decorating, two master suites with King and Queen sized beds, two dens with double fold out couches. One of the master suites is on the main living area. Private two car garage and boat dock. The unit has two stair master chairs from the garage to the first floor. Three month minimum per the Association rules.