Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

The Water Club on Longboat Key is one of the best buildings in this location. This condo is available for a three month minimum stay. Private elevator takes you up into the condo, immediately the bright sunny rooms meet you with open views of the Gulf of Mexico. Split bedroom plan with private balconies, beautiful spacious master bathroom with large tub and separate shower stall. Open plan kitchen to dining room and living room. Two bedrooms plus a powder room. This condo is available immediately upon condo association approval, for three months or longer. LONGBOAT KEY LUXURY CONDO WITH BEACH VIEW.