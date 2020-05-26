121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

MONTHLY RENTAL ON THE BAY CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. New modular 2-bedroom 2-bath home with unobstructed Marina and Bay views. Open floor plan and Bar top island with dining area. Unit features a large living room with flat screen TV. Both bedrooms have brand new king size beds. Guest bedroom can also be converted to two twins. New Lazy Boy, queen "select comfort" pull out bed for extra sleeping. Enjoy sunrise and morning coffee on the screened patio with seating facing the Marina and Bay. Washer/dryer in unit. Covered attached carport, Private grill on-site. Kayak ramp and use of fishing kayak. Assigned boat slip available just steps from the unit.



Twin Shores is located between the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Residents enjoy a first class clubhouse with many community activities, heated swimming pool available to all residents and a private marina for boating and fishing. Just a short walk to private beach access. No pets.



SEASONAL RENTAL RATE $3,000/MONTH* OFF-SEASON MULTI-MONTH $1,875/MONTH (minimum 2 to 3-month term). *Please Note: Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.