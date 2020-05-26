All apartments in Longboat Key
Longboat Key, FL
121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:44 PM

121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD

121 Beach Harbor Club · (941) 383-5577
Location

121 Beach Harbor Club, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
MONTHLY RENTAL ON THE BAY CLOSE TO POOL AND BEACH. New modular 2-bedroom 2-bath home with unobstructed Marina and Bay views. Open floor plan and Bar top island with dining area. Unit features a large living room with flat screen TV. Both bedrooms have brand new king size beds. Guest bedroom can also be converted to two twins. New Lazy Boy, queen "select comfort" pull out bed for extra sleeping. Enjoy sunrise and morning coffee on the screened patio with seating facing the Marina and Bay. Washer/dryer in unit. Covered attached carport, Private grill on-site. Kayak ramp and use of fishing kayak. Assigned boat slip available just steps from the unit.

Twin Shores is located between the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay. Residents enjoy a first class clubhouse with many community activities, heated swimming pool available to all residents and a private marina for boating and fishing. Just a short walk to private beach access. No pets.

SEASONAL RENTAL RATE $3,000/MONTH* OFF-SEASON MULTI-MONTH $1,875/MONTH (minimum 2 to 3-month term). *Please Note: Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have any available units?
121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 TWIN SHORES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
