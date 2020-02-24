8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan. Home has formal living and dining room that greets you when as you walk into the front door, which is great for formal entertaining. Family room and kitchen combo is just perfect for the chef of the home. While cooking you are still able to be a part of the action. Breakfast bar is perfect for those quick meals or if you want everyone to sit down and eat a meal you have a choice between the formal dining room and the eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom is to die for with the beautiful master bath room with oversized tub and separate shower. Large back porch that overlooks the conservation area, so no neighbors in the back. 2 car garage with remote control door opener. All this and the home is centrally located in Maitland/Orlando area, you are within minutes to the 414, I-4 or downtown Orlando. Close to shopping, entertainment, RDX sports center and just about anything you can think of. The home sits back under large mature trees. All this in you couldn't feel more secure in this gated community. Hurry this one won't last long.