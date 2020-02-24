All apartments in Lockhart
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:33 AM

8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE

8368 Baywood Vista Drive · (407) 247-8559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan. Home has formal living and dining room that greets you when as you walk into the front door, which is great for formal entertaining. Family room and kitchen combo is just perfect for the chef of the home. While cooking you are still able to be a part of the action. Breakfast bar is perfect for those quick meals or if you want everyone to sit down and eat a meal you have a choice between the formal dining room and the eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom is to die for with the beautiful master bath room with oversized tub and separate shower. Large back porch that overlooks the conservation area, so no neighbors in the back. 2 car garage with remote control door opener. All this and the home is centrally located in Maitland/Orlando area, you are within minutes to the 414, I-4 or downtown Orlando. Close to shopping, entertainment, RDX sports center and just about anything you can think of. The home sits back under large mature trees. All this in you couldn't feel more secure in this gated community. Hurry this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
