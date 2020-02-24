All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

8257 Shay Lynn ct

8257 Shay Lynn Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location

8257 Shay Lynn Court, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 Lake Gandy - Property Id: 150960

Shay Lynn is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,850 SqFt Pool home, well cared for, recent updates and ready for your new family.
The Master Suite boasts a walk in Closet and attached master bath with updated Glass Shower, a separate tub and his/hers sinks and mirrors.
The two other bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house and share their own full bath, with a separate privacy door between the bedrooms and the main house.
New Paint outside, Brand New AC unit in 2018, new carpet in the family room and Master bedroom and picture perfect paint inside makes this house move in ready!
Views of Lake Gandy on this quite tree lined street will make you feel miles from the hustle and bustle, however, you're just a 10 minute drive from Altamonte Mall and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando.
This family perfect home won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150960p
Property Id 150960

(RLNE5117055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have any available units?
8257 Shay Lynn ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have?
Some of 8257 Shay Lynn ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 Shay Lynn ct currently offering any rent specials?
8257 Shay Lynn ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 Shay Lynn ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8257 Shay Lynn ct is pet friendly.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct offer parking?
No, 8257 Shay Lynn ct does not offer parking.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8257 Shay Lynn ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have a pool?
Yes, 8257 Shay Lynn ct has a pool.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have accessible units?
No, 8257 Shay Lynn ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8257 Shay Lynn ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8257 Shay Lynn ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8257 Shay Lynn ct has units with air conditioning.
