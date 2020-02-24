8257 Shay Lynn ct

Amenities

Lake Gandy - Property Id: 150960



Shay Lynn is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,850 SqFt Pool home, well cared for, recent updates and ready for your new family.

The Master Suite boasts a walk in Closet and attached master bath with updated Glass Shower, a separate tub and his/hers sinks and mirrors.

The two other bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house and share their own full bath, with a separate privacy door between the bedrooms and the main house.

New Paint outside, Brand New AC unit in 2018, new carpet in the family room and Master bedroom and picture perfect paint inside makes this house move in ready!

Views of Lake Gandy on this quite tree lined street will make you feel miles from the hustle and bustle, however, you're just a 10 minute drive from Altamonte Mall and 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando.

This family perfect home won't last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150960p

Property Id 150960



(RLNE5117055)