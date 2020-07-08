All apartments in Lockhart
7686 Forest City Road #170 Unit B, Bldg 1

7686 Forest City Road · No Longer Available
Location

7686 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
7686 Forest City Rd. #170, Orlando, FL. 32810 - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with brand new cabinets, new appliances, and tile floors. The kitchen has a raised bar top with open design. This unit has new carpet in the bedrooms as well as new energy efficient windows throughout. This unit is very nice especially for the cook in the family.

- Net income must be 2.75 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the CONTACT US button to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3877923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

