7686 Forest City Road #170 Unit B, Bldg 1

Amenities

recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court carpet

7686 Forest City Rd. #170, Orlando, FL. 32810 - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with brand new cabinets, new appliances, and tile floors. The kitchen has a raised bar top with open design. This unit has new carpet in the bedrooms as well as new energy efficient windows throughout. This unit is very nice especially for the cook in the family.



- Net income must be 2.75 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the CONTACT US button to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3877923)