6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir.

Amenities
2/2 townhome - This 2/2 townhome offers 1156 square feet of living space, new countertops, new appliances, ceiling fans, tile floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and fenced yard. Great location!
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(Robbert Gaarlandt, Florida Real Estate Broker)
Security Deposit: $1245. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration Fee: $125.
Leland Johnson
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com
(RLNE5546012)