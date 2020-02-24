All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir

6803 Magnolia Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Magnolia Pointe Circle, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/2 townhome - This 2/2 townhome offers 1156 square feet of living space, new countertops, new appliances, ceiling fans, tile floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and fenced yard. Great location!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Security Deposit: $1245. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration Fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have any available units?
6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have?
Some of 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir offer parking?
No, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have a pool?
No, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6803 Magnolia Pointe Cir has units with air conditioning.

