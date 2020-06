Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

this charming Home consisting of 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1,365 (sqft), -clean POOL residence with a spacious layout and great back yard! This is the perfect home for those looking for space and best of it’s move in ready. Interior was recently painted. Property interior was recently painted.