4806 Gevon Pl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Pool Home Located on Cul-de-sac is Available Now! - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath, pool home located on cul-de-sac is Available Now! This updated home features a converted garage which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office/playroom - bringing the livable sq footage to 1132. Home boasts engineered faux hardwood floors and tile in wet areas Featuring fresh modern paint throughout. All light fixtures in home have been upgraded, enjoy sitting by the pool in your large fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Pets will be considered.



