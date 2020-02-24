All apartments in Lockhart
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4806 Gevon Pl

4806 Gevon Place · No Longer Available
Location

4806 Gevon Place, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Pool Home Located on Cul-de-sac is Available Now! - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath, pool home located on cul-de-sac is Available Now! This updated home features a converted garage which can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office/playroom - bringing the livable sq footage to 1132. Home boasts engineered faux hardwood floors and tile in wet areas Featuring fresh modern paint throughout. All light fixtures in home have been upgraded, enjoy sitting by the pool in your large fenced in backyard. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5729958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4806 Gevon Pl have any available units?
4806 Gevon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockhart, FL.
What amenities does 4806 Gevon Pl have?
Some of 4806 Gevon Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4806 Gevon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4806 Gevon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4806 Gevon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4806 Gevon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4806 Gevon Pl offers parking.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4806 Gevon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4806 Gevon Pl has a pool.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl have accessible units?
No, 4806 Gevon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4806 Gevon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4806 Gevon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4806 Gevon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

