Lockhart, FL
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:10 AM

4750 PARK EDEN CIR

4750 Park Eden Circle · (407) 337-3985
Location

4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. Enjoy your fabulous heated screened in pool, large pool deck, and porch, spacious master bedroom w/ tray ceiling & large walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub & separate shower, three additional bedrooms upstairs, with the option of your own office studio! Light & bright home w/ open floor plan, other features include solar panels, a guest bath on the 1st-floor, oversized corner lot, fully fenced in backyard, oversized two car garage w/storage shelves, and extended driveway. You are positioned just off Maitland Blvd convenient to 414, 429 Expressway, I-4, shopping, hospitals, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park & Orlando International & Orlando Sanford Airports. Well maintained with many upgrades. No Cats. Renters insurance required. This is a must see!

All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 570, or have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have any available units?
4750 PARK EDEN CIR has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have?
Some of 4750 PARK EDEN CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 PARK EDEN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4750 PARK EDEN CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 PARK EDEN CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR does offer parking.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR has a pool.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have accessible units?
No, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 PARK EDEN CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4750 PARK EDEN CIR has units with air conditioning.
