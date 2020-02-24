4750 PARK EDEN CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. Enjoy your fabulous heated screened in pool, large pool deck, and porch, spacious master bedroom w/ tray ceiling & large walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub & separate shower, three additional bedrooms upstairs, with the option of your own office studio! Light & bright home w/ open floor plan, other features include solar panels, a guest bath on the 1st-floor, oversized corner lot, fully fenced in backyard, oversized two car garage w/storage shelves, and extended driveway. You are positioned just off Maitland Blvd convenient to 414, 429 Expressway, I-4, shopping, hospitals, Downtown Orlando, Winter Park & Orlando International & Orlando Sanford Airports. Well maintained with many upgrades. No Cats. Renters insurance required. This is a must see!



All person(s) aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 570, or have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management