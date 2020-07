Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

SPACIOUS CONDO IN PLANTATION COVE WITH BEAUTIFUL & RELAXING LAKE LOCKHART VIEW FROM THE BACK PORCH & LIVING

ROOM! GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES TO I-4 AND MAITLAND BLVD. RENT INCLUDES WATER & SEWER! MOVE IN CONDITION! Second floor unit featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and spacious kitchen with roomy eat in space. Convenient laundry room (hook ups for washer and dryer) and storage closet in the back porch.