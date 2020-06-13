Apartment List
131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL

Finding an apartment in Lighthouse Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4311 NE 22nd Av
4311 NE 22nd Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Great secluded rear corner unit with an outside sitting area in small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3700 NE 22nd Ave
3700 Northeast 22nd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
850 sqft
FIRST AND SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT!!! 1/1 Apartment in DESIRABLE Lighthouse Point. Close to the beaches, shopping and much more. This unit is locate in a quiet community and has a large living room and large walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2343 Vintage Dr
2343 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! Beautiful gated community east of federal and close to everything.

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2346 Vintage Dr
2346 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMIN FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTH UPFRONT! BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF FEDERAL AND SO CLOSE

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2336 Vintage Dr
2336 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1952 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! When others say yes, we say no! No administrative fees! No extra parking space fees! No monthly trash fees! No pet fees! No hoa appl fee! No last month upfront! Beautiful gated community want for nothing in

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2307 Vintage Dr
2307 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
1ST & SECURITY ONLY! 2ND MONTHS RENT FREE! WHEN OTHERS SAY YES, WE SAY NO! NO ADMINISTRATIVE FEES! NO EXTRA PARKING SPACE FEES! NO MONTHLY TRASH FEES! NO PET FEES! NO HOA APPL FEE! NO LAST MONTHS RENT UPFRONT! A BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY EAST OF

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2755 NE 28th Ave
2755 Northeast 28th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
890 sqft
This is THE perfect beachy condo! Corner, Two bedrooms and two baths, One bedroom can be opened up as extra living space if needed. Pretty terrazzo and tile floors, with plenty of charming finishes throughout! Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available Aug 15th. Shorter term Rental available, Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2501 NE 36 St
2501 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
BETTER THAN A PENTHOUSE!! NO Association! BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEW WITH A PRIVATE POOL AND 47' PRIVATE DOCK! Superbly MODERN Luxurious Waterfront Estate is a yacht owner's dream right on E Sample Road with multi-million-dollar mansions-47'private
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arlingotn Park
1 Unit Available
777 SE 2nd Ave # D321
777 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
724 sqft
Beautifully 1/1 +Den & Storage. Unit has Mexican title with a custom built -in wall unit in den that opens up the huge 40 ft screened in patio overlooking the lake and tree tops . Unit comes with an assigned covered parking spot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 15th Ave
2417 Northeast 15th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1319 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON THIS COLLIER MANOR, CORNER LOT HOME, THAT FEATURES 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, BERBER CARPETING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, TROPICAL LANDSCAPING, AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS, PRIVATE BACK YARD GREAT FOR

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
3360 NE 12TH AVE
3360 Northeast 12th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
824 sqft
GREAT HOUSE WITH A HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. 2/1 PLUS A BONUS ROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT AND BRAND NEW ROOF. TILE THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. ATTACHED UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. PETS ALLOWED!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2900 NE 14th Street Cswy
2900 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
Rare opportunity for luxury penthouse with stunning views of the intracoastal, ocean and Hillsboro Lighthouse. This 2600 S.F. CORNER unit has a home-like feel with a 40' open balcony that provides breathtaking panoramic views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2639 N Riverside Dr.
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Great 8th floor 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath High Rise Condo with view of Intracoastal & Ocean. Has newer AC, electrical panel, water heater and refrigerator. All age community that will allow one pet up to 20 lbs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Hillsboro Mile
1021 Hillsboro Mile, Hillsboro Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1154 sqft
Slice of Paradise with wide ocean, city, and intracoastal views from this immaculate and bright corner unit, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Washer/Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly.
City Guide for Lighthouse Point, FL

Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!

Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lighthouse Point, FL

Finding an apartment in Lighthouse Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

