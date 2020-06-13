131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lighthouse Point, FL
Lighthouse Point is an interesting place in that it will never grow any bigger! Due to the constrictions of the canals and isles, it has reached its maximum capacity, and the residents like it that way!
Lighthouse Point is a city in Broward County, Florida that was named after the Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse by Hillsboro Beach. It has a population of 10,344, which is a lot of people to pack into 2.4 square miles! It started out as an area of mangrove swamps and fertile farmland and didn't start undergoing development until 1951, when the first subdivision was completed. New neighborhoods were then built in between the isles and canals, creating a beautiful waterfront city. It's a small town with a leisurely lifestyle and has pretty much reached it's maximum expansion capacity so residents can rest assured that their city will remain exactly as quaint and welcoming as it is now. See more
Finding an apartment in Lighthouse Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.