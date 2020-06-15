All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5512 Windsong Oaks Drive

5512 Windsong Oak Drive · (407) 340-7472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr. Leesburg, FL 34748 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

This single family home built in 2019 and was used as a model home by the builder with fancy modern decoration. 4 bedroom 2 bath, wall-to-wall ceramic floors, all bedrooms carpeted. Master split, Large walk-in closet. Great family room open to kitchen, Breakfast area, kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. The property is conveniently located with easy access to Hwy 27 and Florida's Turnpike.

.For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-445-7085 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: From down town Orlando take I-4 W to Turnpike North Towards Ocala, take exit 285 from from the Turnpike towards U.S. 27, Follow US 27 N to Windsong Oak Dr.

(RLNE5787301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have any available units?
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5512 Windsong Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
