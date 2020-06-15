5512 Windsong Oaks Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr. Leesburg, FL 34748 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



This single family home built in 2019 and was used as a model home by the builder with fancy modern decoration. 4 bedroom 2 bath, wall-to-wall ceramic floors, all bedrooms carpeted. Master split, Large walk-in closet. Great family room open to kitchen, Breakfast area, kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. The property is conveniently located with easy access to Hwy 27 and Florida's Turnpike.



.For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-445-7085 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: From down town Orlando take I-4 W to Turnpike North Towards Ocala, take exit 285 from from the Turnpike towards U.S. 27, Follow US 27 N to Windsong Oak Dr.



