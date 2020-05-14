509 SCENIC ST

Amenities

Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 979-8449.



