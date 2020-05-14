All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

509 SCENIC ST

509 Scenic Street · (407) 979-8449
Location

509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 509 SCENIC ST · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 979-8449.

(RLNE5744620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 SCENIC ST have any available units?
509 SCENIC ST has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 SCENIC ST have?
Some of 509 SCENIC ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 SCENIC ST currently offering any rent specials?
509 SCENIC ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 SCENIC ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 SCENIC ST is pet friendly.
Does 509 SCENIC ST offer parking?
Yes, 509 SCENIC ST does offer parking.
Does 509 SCENIC ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 SCENIC ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 SCENIC ST have a pool?
No, 509 SCENIC ST does not have a pool.
Does 509 SCENIC ST have accessible units?
No, 509 SCENIC ST does not have accessible units.
Does 509 SCENIC ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 SCENIC ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 SCENIC ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 SCENIC ST has units with air conditioning.
