353 WEATHER WOOD COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly Painted



This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen. There is a large island, tons of counter space, All appliances are included in the kitchen. The master bedroom is over sized with walk in closet. A large master bath with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Kitchen is open to the family room. Washer and Dryer included.



There is a nice over sized decking area in the fenced in yard.