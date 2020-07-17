All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, FL
/
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

353 WEATHER WOOD COURT

353 Weather Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

353 Weather Wood Court, Leesburg, FL 34748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly Painted

This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen. There is a large island, tons of counter space, All appliances are included in the kitchen. The master bedroom is over sized with walk in closet. A large master bath with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Kitchen is open to the family room. Washer and Dryer included.

There is a nice over sized decking area in the fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have any available units?
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, FL.
What amenities does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have?
Some of 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 WEATHER WOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with ParkingLeesburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Leesburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeBethune-Cookman University
College of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach