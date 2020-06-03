2931 Poplar Ave

Amenities
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005
*Bright and open floor plan
*Washer and Dryer for Tenants Use
*Hardwood Laminate Throughout
*Bathrooms in both Bedrooms
*Balcony off of both Bedrooms
*Ample Closet Space
*Assigned Covered Parking
*Available for a 05/26/2020 Move In
*Private, Fenced in Patio
*Balcony
*Includes Community pool and Gym.
*One small pet permitted, 25 lb or under with Refundable Deposit.
*Breed restrictions apply.
*City of Leesburg Utilities
*HOA and Amenity fees included in rent
*Royal Oak Estates gated community