All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 2931 Poplar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, FL
/
2931 Poplar Ave
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

2931 Poplar Ave

2931 Poplar Avenue · (352) 314-2668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*We do not accept Section 8 assisted housing
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com

*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Washer and Dryer for Tenants Use
*Hardwood Laminate Throughout
*Bathrooms in both Bedrooms
*Balcony off of both Bedrooms
*Ample Closet Space
*Assigned Covered Parking

*Available for a 05/26/2020 Move In

*Private, Fenced in Patio
*Balcony
*Includes Community pool and Gym.

*One small pet permitted, 25 lb or under with Refundable Deposit.
*Breed restrictions apply.

*City of Leesburg Utilities

*HOA and Amenity fees included in rent
*Royal Oak Estates gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Poplar Ave have any available units?
2931 Poplar Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2931 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 2931 Poplar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Poplar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave does offer parking.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave has a pool.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2931 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Poplar Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2931 Poplar Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2931 Poplar Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeBethune-Cookman University
College of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity