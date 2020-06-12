All apartments in Leesburg
26942 White Plains Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

26942 White Plains Way

26942 White Plains Way · (407) 343-8137
Location

26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL 34748
Arlington Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26942 White Plains Way · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart. The home has Golf Frontage located in the gated community of Arlington Ridge that sports an 18 hole golf course. This community is prefect for the 55+ active adult retirement life style. The home has a bright and open floor plan with a Living room/Dining room combination. Kitchen has 36 in wood cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry & breakfast bar. Pus a flex room that can be used for an office, den or craft/hobby area. Spacious Master Suite, walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower for added safety. Lanai overlooking golf course, 45 minutes to Orlando, Disney, Universal & Orlando airport. 5 minutes to 2 grocery stores, restaurants, banks and pharmacy, Located in a secure & gated golf community entirely accessible by golf cart. Short golf cart ride to the 18-hole golf course, driving range, putting greens, lighted tennis & pickle ball courts, 2 swimming pools (one heated for year-round swimming), hot tub, fitness center with a tropical pool-side view and full line Nautilus circuit training and cardio equipment, locker rooms with showers & steam room, billiards room, reception hall, restaurant, tavern & free movie theater. If boating is your hobby this property is just 10 minutes to a free boat ramp on 15,000 acre Lake Harris (world class bass fishing) chain of 9 lakes accessible to Atlantic Ocean, 90 minutes to Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico. Included in the rent is lawn care, 60+ channels cable TV, DVR, 100 meg internet w/WIFI.
Rental Qualification Criteria
-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY
-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT
-NO EVICTIONS
-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS
-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.

Required Documents Needed For Application
-STATE ISSUED ID
-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY
-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.

(RLNE3826198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26942 White Plains Way have any available units?
26942 White Plains Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26942 White Plains Way have?
Some of 26942 White Plains Way's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26942 White Plains Way currently offering any rent specials?
26942 White Plains Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26942 White Plains Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 26942 White Plains Way is pet friendly.
Does 26942 White Plains Way offer parking?
Yes, 26942 White Plains Way does offer parking.
Does 26942 White Plains Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26942 White Plains Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26942 White Plains Way have a pool?
Yes, 26942 White Plains Way has a pool.
Does 26942 White Plains Way have accessible units?
No, 26942 White Plains Way does not have accessible units.
Does 26942 White Plains Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 26942 White Plains Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26942 White Plains Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 26942 White Plains Way does not have units with air conditioning.
