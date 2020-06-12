26942 White Plains Way

Amenities

Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart. The home has Golf Frontage located in the gated community of Arlington Ridge that sports an 18 hole golf course. This community is prefect for the 55+ active adult retirement life style. The home has a bright and open floor plan with a Living room/Dining room combination. Kitchen has 36 in wood cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry & breakfast bar. Pus a flex room that can be used for an office, den or craft/hobby area. Spacious Master Suite, walk-in closet, double sinks, walk-in shower for added safety. Lanai overlooking golf course, 45 minutes to Orlando, Disney, Universal & Orlando airport. 5 minutes to 2 grocery stores, restaurants, banks and pharmacy, Located in a secure & gated golf community entirely accessible by golf cart. Short golf cart ride to the 18-hole golf course, driving range, putting greens, lighted tennis & pickle ball courts, 2 swimming pools (one heated for year-round swimming), hot tub, fitness center with a tropical pool-side view and full line Nautilus circuit training and cardio equipment, locker rooms with showers & steam room, billiards room, reception hall, restaurant, tavern & free movie theater. If boating is your hobby this property is just 10 minutes to a free boat ramp on 15,000 acre Lake Harris (world class bass fishing) chain of 9 lakes accessible to Atlantic Ocean, 90 minutes to Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico. Included in the rent is lawn care, 60+ channels cable TV, DVR, 100 meg internet w/WIFI.

Rental Qualification Criteria

-2 YEAR RENTAL HISTORY

-GROSS INCOME EQUALS OR EXCEEDS 3x's THE MONTHLY RENT

-NO EVICTIONS

-NO RENTAL COLLECTIONS

-ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE, MUST MAKE SEPARATE APPLICATION.



Required Documents Needed For Application

-STATE ISSUED ID

-LAST 4 PAYSTUBS, WEEKLY or LAST 2 PAYSTUBS, BI-WEEKLY

-IF SELF EMPLOYED, LAST 2 YEARS TAX RETURNS and PAST 3 MONTHS OF BANK STATEMENTS



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



