7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP

Unfurnished Reflection Lakes rental. Available immediately! No pets allowed. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 car garage. All solid surface flooring, and well appointed. Reflection Lakes is a great place to live. Amenities include a huge clubhouse featuring a fitness center, card / game room, billiard room, and social room. Outdoor amenities include a huge lakefront community pool with waterfall, spa, beach volleyball, full court basketball, 4 tennis courts, and a recently updated playground. This gated community offers a great central Fort Myers location; just minutes from Bell Tower, Costco, Whole Foods, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island, and more. You’ll love it here. Call today to book a showing!