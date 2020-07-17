All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP

7856 Lake Sawgrass Loop · (239) 789-8907
Location

7856 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL 33907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4211 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Unfurnished Reflection Lakes rental. Available immediately! No pets allowed. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 car garage. All solid surface flooring, and well appointed. Reflection Lakes is a great place to live. Amenities include a huge clubhouse featuring a fitness center, card / game room, billiard room, and social room. Outdoor amenities include a huge lakefront community pool with waterfall, spa, beach volleyball, full court basketball, 4 tennis courts, and a recently updated playground. This gated community offers a great central Fort Myers location; just minutes from Bell Tower, Costco, Whole Foods, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island, and more. You’ll love it here. Call today to book a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have any available units?
7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have?
Some of 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP offers parking.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP has a pool.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have accessible units?
No, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 7856 Lake Sawgrass LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
