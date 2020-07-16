All apartments in Lee County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:25 AM

4621 Oro Pesos LN

4621 Oro Pecos Lane · (239) 745-8903
Location

4621 Oro Pecos Lane, Lee County, FL 33924

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
LongLook BeachHouse is an amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath home directly on the Gulf of Mexico. What an experience you will have watching the sunsets. The level of comfort when staying here is astounding! There's a lovely gourmet kitchen with panoramic beach views as well as gas grill. The comfortable dining room seats 6 while overlooking the beach. This amazing home has all Smart TV's with a 52" TV in the living room and two other 40" smart TV's. There is a king size bed in the master and twin beds with two full baths upstairs. A separate suite with queen bed, living room and bath are downstairs off the beach bar area. There is a brand new 4 person spa with views of the beach and sunsets. This home is truly a gem. Enjoy exploring the island in the house cart which seats 4 passengers comfortably. Stop by the Club to use the Kayaks, bicycles, play tennis or swim in one of the two pools while having tropical drinks! There's also Jet-ski rentals and boat rentals available. There are 4 restaurants to eat out, 4 miles of beaches to walk and a 1000 acre state park to explore. Agent owned property. Variable rates apply Season $4500/wk, Mid Season $3500/wk, Off Season $2500/wk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have any available units?
4621 Oro Pesos LN has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have?
Some of 4621 Oro Pesos LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Oro Pesos LN currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Oro Pesos LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Oro Pesos LN pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Oro Pesos LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN offer parking?
No, 4621 Oro Pesos LN does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4621 Oro Pesos LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have a pool?
Yes, 4621 Oro Pesos LN has a pool.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have accessible units?
No, 4621 Oro Pesos LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4621 Oro Pesos LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Oro Pesos LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Oro Pesos LN does not have units with air conditioning.
