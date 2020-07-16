4621 Oro Pesos LN

Amenities

LongLook BeachHouse is an amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath home directly on the Gulf of Mexico. What an experience you will have watching the sunsets. The level of comfort when staying here is astounding! There's a lovely gourmet kitchen with panoramic beach views as well as gas grill. The comfortable dining room seats 6 while overlooking the beach. This amazing home has all Smart TV's with a 52" TV in the living room and two other 40" smart TV's. There is a king size bed in the master and twin beds with two full baths upstairs. A separate suite with queen bed, living room and bath are downstairs off the beach bar area. There is a brand new 4 person spa with views of the beach and sunsets. This home is truly a gem. Enjoy exploring the island in the house cart which seats 4 passengers comfortably. Stop by the Club to use the Kayaks, bicycles, play tennis or swim in one of the two pools while having tropical drinks! There's also Jet-ski rentals and boat rentals available. There are 4 restaurants to eat out, 4 miles of beaches to walk and a 1000 acre state park to explore. Agent owned property. Variable rates apply Season $4500/wk, Mid Season $3500/wk, Off Season $2500/wk.