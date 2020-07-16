All apartments in Lee County
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT

3701 Pebblebrook Ridge Ct · (202) 494-7541
Location

3701 Pebblebrook Ridge Ct, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
FOR RENT Available January 1, 2021 and going forward. Looking for Snowbird renter or Annual renter who needs a FURNISHED/Turnkey property.THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF DAYS ACCEPTED IS 90 unless its for this November, December(2019)March 2020 or April 2020. MAGNIFICENT KOLTER carriage home. Built in 2016(NEW) This upscale first floor home is located in one of the most demanded subdivisions of Verandah. (Pebblebrook) Open floor plan with an attached 1-car garage and views of the golf course. The foyer leads you into the great room area which opens up to the "L" shaped kitchen with a casual dining area, island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinetry storage. Den/home office. Laundry room. Lots of upgrades such as expansive walk-in closets, Hurricane Impact Glass, etc. Basic Cable & Internet/wifi included. CLUB Membership included. Golf is additional. Pebblebrook includes private Clubhouse w/ Pool, Fitness Center and Kitchen. Enjoy all the amenities of this very active community, or just relax. Short drive from downtown Fort Myers, RSW airport, and the Caloosahatchee River

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have any available units?
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have?
Some of 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT offers parking.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT has a pool.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have accessible units?
No, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT does not have units with air conditioning.
