3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT

FOR RENT Available January 1, 2021 and going forward. Looking for Snowbird renter or Annual renter who needs a FURNISHED/Turnkey property.THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF DAYS ACCEPTED IS 90 unless its for this November, December(2019)March 2020 or April 2020. MAGNIFICENT KOLTER carriage home. Built in 2016(NEW) This upscale first floor home is located in one of the most demanded subdivisions of Verandah. (Pebblebrook) Open floor plan with an attached 1-car garage and views of the golf course. The foyer leads you into the great room area which opens up to the "L" shaped kitchen with a casual dining area, island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinetry storage. Den/home office. Laundry room. Lots of upgrades such as expansive walk-in closets, Hurricane Impact Glass, etc. Basic Cable & Internet/wifi included. CLUB Membership included. Golf is additional. Pebblebrook includes private Clubhouse w/ Pool, Fitness Center and Kitchen. Enjoy all the amenities of this very active community, or just relax. Short drive from downtown Fort Myers, RSW airport, and the Caloosahatchee River