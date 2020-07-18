3617 E Hampton CIR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access

Recently built home in Hampton Lakes. Quiet community, great for families of all sizes and interests. Located in Alva just east of Buckingham Rd, ten minutes from I-75. Large town hall amenity center includes pool, playground and full sized fitness center. Large west facing backyard with beautiful sunsets. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, utility sink and storage/folding area. Rental includes lawn care, pest control, cable, internet and access to amenities.

Owner willing to do longer lease if requested. Option to purchase is possible.