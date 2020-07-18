All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:25 PM

3617 E Hampton CIR

3617 East Hampton Cir · (239) 693-7263
Location

3617 East Hampton Cir, Lee County, FL 33920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
gym
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Recently built home in Hampton Lakes. Quiet community, great for families of all sizes and interests. Located in Alva just east of Buckingham Rd, ten minutes from I-75. Large town hall amenity center includes pool, playground and full sized fitness center. Large west facing backyard with beautiful sunsets. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, utility sink and storage/folding area. Rental includes lawn care, pest control, cable, internet and access to amenities.
Owner willing to do longer lease if requested. Option to purchase is possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have any available units?
3617 E Hampton CIR has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3617 E Hampton CIR have?
Some of 3617 E Hampton CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 E Hampton CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3617 E Hampton CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 E Hampton CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3617 E Hampton CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3617 E Hampton CIR offers parking.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 E Hampton CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3617 E Hampton CIR has a pool.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have accessible units?
No, 3617 E Hampton CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 E Hampton CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 E Hampton CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 E Hampton CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

