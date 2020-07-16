2979 Amblewind DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool bocce court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

For Rent starting April 1st for off season renter transitioning (90 day minimum)or seasonal renter for 2020-2021 in season(looking for 4 month renter but may accept 90 days). Absolutely Gorgeous Brand New NEAL home in Verandah. Designer decorated. Offered TURNKEY. Located in one of the prettiest communities in SWFL, Verandah. Finished in January of 2020, this new home is upgraded to the hilt. Private lot. Verandah offers two 18 holes championship golf courses, tennis, KAYAKING, miles of biking and walking trails, bocce, Resort Style pool and spa, club house with restaurant and bar, Outdoor pub, and a doggy park for man's best friend. Close to downtown Fort Myers, the Caloosahatchee River and both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports.