Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

2979 Amblewind DR

2979 Amblewind Dr · (202) 494-7541
Location

2979 Amblewind Dr, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

For Rent starting April 1st for off season renter transitioning (90 day minimum)or seasonal renter for 2020-2021 in season(looking for 4 month renter but may accept 90 days). Absolutely Gorgeous Brand New NEAL home in Verandah. Designer decorated. Offered TURNKEY. Located in one of the prettiest communities in SWFL, Verandah. Finished in January of 2020, this new home is upgraded to the hilt. Private lot. Verandah offers two 18 holes championship golf courses, tennis, KAYAKING, miles of biking and walking trails, bocce, Resort Style pool and spa, club house with restaurant and bar, Outdoor pub, and a doggy park for man's best friend. Close to downtown Fort Myers, the Caloosahatchee River and both the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 Amblewind DR have any available units?
2979 Amblewind DR has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2979 Amblewind DR have?
Some of 2979 Amblewind DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 Amblewind DR currently offering any rent specials?
2979 Amblewind DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 Amblewind DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2979 Amblewind DR is pet friendly.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR offer parking?
Yes, 2979 Amblewind DR offers parking.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 Amblewind DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR have a pool?
Yes, 2979 Amblewind DR has a pool.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR have accessible units?
No, 2979 Amblewind DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2979 Amblewind DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 Amblewind DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2979 Amblewind DR does not have units with air conditioning.
