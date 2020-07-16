All apartments in Lee County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD

20170 Corkscrew Shores Boulevard · (239) 565-2683
Location

20170 Corkscrew Shores Boulevard, Lee County, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Live and Vacation in Paradise at Corkscrew Shores. Gorgeous like new pool home with 4 bedrooms 2 baths and an open floor plan concept. This is home is being offered with furnishings (yearly or seasonly) Enjoy the outdoor space with your own private pool and plenty of room to grill. Resort style ammenities! Clubhouse with restaurant, gorgeous pool, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis courts, kayaking and much more. Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, outlet mall and quick access to Red Sox and Twins Spring Training Stadium. Directly off of I-75 to provide quick access to beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have any available units?
20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have?
Some of 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD offer parking?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD has a pool.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have accessible units?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
