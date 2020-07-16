20170 Corkscrew Shores BLVD

Amenities

gym pool tennis court clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Live and Vacation in Paradise at Corkscrew Shores. Gorgeous like new pool home with 4 bedrooms 2 baths and an open floor plan concept. This is home is being offered with furnishings (yearly or seasonly) Enjoy the outdoor space with your own private pool and plenty of room to grill. Resort style ammenities! Clubhouse with restaurant, gorgeous pool, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis courts, kayaking and much more. Close to the airport, shopping, restaurants, outlet mall and quick access to Red Sox and Twins Spring Training Stadium. Directly off of I-75 to provide quick access to beaches.