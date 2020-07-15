All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 19651 Marino Lake CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
19651 Marino Lake CIR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

19651 Marino Lake CIR

19651 Marino Lake Circle · (239) 826-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19651 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1802 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE FOR 2020 season!!!!! GET AWAY FROM THE COLD!!!! Boating, Water Skiing, Fishing, Paddle Boarding, Beach and Championship Golf are all within the Luxurious Setting at Miromar Lakes. Miromar's Beach Club offers 10,000 sq.ft. zero-edge Infinity Pool, Luxury Beach Cabanas, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, European Style Spa, Tennis Club w/ lighted Har-Tru Courts, Basketball and Volleyball Courts and Children’s Playground, Concierge Services, Dynamic Social Calendar, Indoor / Outdoor Bar Lounge, Billiard / Card Room, Library / Conference Room and Business Center. One visit and you’ll see why Miromar Lakes is Florida’s Most Awarded Community. Your Vacation getaway awaits you!!! Walking distance to the San Marino Community Pool, Hot Tub and Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have any available units?
19651 Marino Lake CIR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have?
Some of 19651 Marino Lake CIR's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19651 Marino Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
19651 Marino Lake CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19651 Marino Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 19651 Marino Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR offer parking?
No, 19651 Marino Lake CIR does not offer parking.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19651 Marino Lake CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 19651 Marino Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 19651 Marino Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19651 Marino Lake CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 19651 Marino Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19651 Marino Lake CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19651 Marino Lake CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
The Reef
10121 Shephard St
Three Oaks, FL 33967
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heronwood Apartments
13809 Heronwood Lane
Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLPunta Gorda, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLPort LaBelle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity