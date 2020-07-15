19651 Marino Lake CIR

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR 2020 season!!!!! GET AWAY FROM THE COLD!!!! Boating, Water Skiing, Fishing, Paddle Boarding, Beach and Championship Golf are all within the Luxurious Setting at Miromar Lakes. Miromar's Beach Club offers 10,000 sq.ft. zero-edge Infinity Pool, Luxury Beach Cabanas, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, European Style Spa, Tennis Club w/ lighted Har-Tru Courts, Basketball and Volleyball Courts and Children’s Playground, Concierge Services, Dynamic Social Calendar, Indoor / Outdoor Bar Lounge, Billiard / Card Room, Library / Conference Room and Business Center. One visit and you’ll see why Miromar Lakes is Florida’s Most Awarded Community. Your Vacation getaway awaits you!!! Walking distance to the San Marino Community Pool, Hot Tub and Fitness Center.