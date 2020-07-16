14593 Abaco Lakes DR

Amenities

Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more. Lucaya offers a huge Clubhouse with a great exercise room, an event room and a library, also a community pool with spa and further amenities. The rental home is located in Lucaya’s new built subdivision Villas II. There, you can enjoy a second pool with a nice BBQ area, conveniently located just around the corner of your new home. The house is beautifully furnished and decorated and move-in ready. In case you prefer an unfurnished rental home the Owner agreed to remove furniture and decoration on request. The records show 3 bedrooms, but please be aware that the third bedroom is more an office or den (no window and no closet). It can be also used as e. g., your media room, a guest bedroom, or a playroom.