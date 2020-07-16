All apartments in Lee County
14593 Abaco Lakes DR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

14593 Abaco Lakes DR

14593 Abaco Lakes Drive · (239) 839-8609
Location

14593 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Live in one of the best communities in South Fort Myers, close to beaches, restaurants, shopping and much more. Lucaya offers a huge Clubhouse with a great exercise room, an event room and a library, also a community pool with spa and further amenities. The rental home is located in Lucaya’s new built subdivision Villas II. There, you can enjoy a second pool with a nice BBQ area, conveniently located just around the corner of your new home. The house is beautifully furnished and decorated and move-in ready. In case you prefer an unfurnished rental home the Owner agreed to remove furniture and decoration on request. The records show 3 bedrooms, but please be aware that the third bedroom is more an office or den (no window and no closet). It can be also used as e. g., your media room, a guest bedroom, or a playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have any available units?
14593 Abaco Lakes DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have?
Some of 14593 Abaco Lakes DR's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14593 Abaco Lakes DR currently offering any rent specials?
14593 Abaco Lakes DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14593 Abaco Lakes DR pet-friendly?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR offer parking?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR does not offer parking.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have a pool?
Yes, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR has a pool.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have accessible units?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14593 Abaco Lakes DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14593 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with air conditioning.
