13575 Eagle Ridge DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor overlooking lake with water feature available for immediate occuoancy. The home has diagonal tile floors, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and bath. The master bedroom overlooks the lake and has a large walk-in closet with a second walk-in just off the hall on the way to the bath. If you would like to have your own private oversized garage it is only $100 more per month. You can really relax and enjoy your time in this lovely condo in one of the most friendly communities in the area. The warmth of the wonderful neighbors is as important as our warm weather. There are two pools, one of which is heated, and a spa for relaxing after a day of work or fun. There are two tennis courts, a fitness center, grilling area with gazebos, play area and library/card room. You do not want to miss this beauty. Eagle Ridge has a wonderful golf course that is open to the public and memberships are available for a discount in the already affordable fees. This community is located with easy access to Interstate 75, the airport and beaches.