Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

13575 Eagle Ridge DR

13575 Eagle Ridge Drive · (239) 936-5603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13575 Eagle Ridge Drive, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the first floor overlooking lake with water feature available for immediate occuoancy. The home has diagonal tile floors, granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry in kitchen and bath. The master bedroom overlooks the lake and has a large walk-in closet with a second walk-in just off the hall on the way to the bath. If you would like to have your own private oversized garage it is only $100 more per month. You can really relax and enjoy your time in this lovely condo in one of the most friendly communities in the area. The warmth of the wonderful neighbors is as important as our warm weather. There are two pools, one of which is heated, and a spa for relaxing after a day of work or fun. There are two tennis courts, a fitness center, grilling area with gazebos, play area and library/card room. You do not want to miss this beauty. Eagle Ridge has a wonderful golf course that is open to the public and memberships are available for a discount in the already affordable fees. This community is located with easy access to Interstate 75, the airport and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have any available units?
13575 Eagle Ridge DR has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have?
Some of 13575 Eagle Ridge DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13575 Eagle Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
13575 Eagle Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13575 Eagle Ridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR offers parking.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR has a pool.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13575 Eagle Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13575 Eagle Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
