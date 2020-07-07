13260 Greywood CIR

Amenities

This Beautifully decorated 3B/2Ba offers very comfortable & spacious living areas - both inside & out! Turnkey furnished w/Soaring ceilings, windows galore, updated wood flooring, huge covered lanai, 4 walk in closets & a circle drive offering plenty of parking for guests! Split bedrooms w/private baths are great for guests or family. Situated on a Private corner lot in super convenient Brookshire Bath & Tennis Club offering 2 pools, full clubhouse with racquetball, tennis, fitness center, fishing pier & new picnic pavillion. Minutes to Publix, shopping, GulfCoast medical, SWFL Int'l Int'l airport, FGCU & short drive to area beaches! Annual rental. Lawn care & Clubhouse Amenities included. Some pets may be allowed. Equal Housing opportunity