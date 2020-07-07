All apartments in Lee County
13260 Greywood CIR
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:11 PM

13260 Greywood CIR

13260 Greywood Circle · (239) 839-6577
Location

13260 Greywood Circle, Lee County, FL 33966

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
This Beautifully decorated 3B/2Ba offers very comfortable & spacious living areas - both inside & out! Turnkey furnished w/Soaring ceilings, windows galore, updated wood flooring, huge covered lanai, 4 walk in closets & a circle drive offering plenty of parking for guests! Split bedrooms w/private baths are great for guests or family. Situated on a Private corner lot in super convenient Brookshire Bath & Tennis Club offering 2 pools, full clubhouse with racquetball, tennis, fitness center, fishing pier & new picnic pavillion. Minutes to Publix, shopping, GulfCoast medical, SWFL Int'l Int'l airport, FGCU & short drive to area beaches! Annual rental. Lawn care & Clubhouse Amenities included. Some pets may be allowed. Equal Housing opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13260 Greywood CIR have any available units?
13260 Greywood CIR has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13260 Greywood CIR have?
Some of 13260 Greywood CIR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13260 Greywood CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13260 Greywood CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13260 Greywood CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13260 Greywood CIR is pet friendly.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13260 Greywood CIR offers parking.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13260 Greywood CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13260 Greywood CIR has a pool.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR have accessible units?
No, 13260 Greywood CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13260 Greywood CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13260 Greywood CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13260 Greywood CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
