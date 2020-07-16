All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:58 PM

11848 Bayport LN

11848 Bayport Lane · (239) 565-8642
Location

11848 Bayport Lane, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2004 · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
playground
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
VERY LARGE 4 BED 3 BATH ON THE LAKE, AVALON PRESERVE CONDO. It is a GATED Community, with excellent access to Ft Myers Beach about 7 minutes away. Fully Furnished Condo. Shopping and restaurants about 5 minutes.This Distinguished development boasts : Pool, Spa, Billiards Room, Fitness Center, Tennis, Children's Playground, and Pickle Ball Court. Beautiful water view off the enclosed lanai on 2nd floor. TV in every bedroom as well as in Great Room. Wonderful location for FORT MYERS BEACH as well as many activities, plus restaurants and shopping. Wonderful interior as well as furnishings. Great price for this area and Development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 Bayport LN have any available units?
11848 Bayport LN has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11848 Bayport LN have?
Some of 11848 Bayport LN's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Bayport LN currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Bayport LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Bayport LN pet-friendly?
No, 11848 Bayport LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 11848 Bayport LN offer parking?
Yes, 11848 Bayport LN offers parking.
Does 11848 Bayport LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11848 Bayport LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Bayport LN have a pool?
Yes, 11848 Bayport LN has a pool.
Does 11848 Bayport LN have accessible units?
No, 11848 Bayport LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Bayport LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11848 Bayport LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11848 Bayport LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11848 Bayport LN does not have units with air conditioning.
