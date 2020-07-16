11848 Bayport LN

Amenities

VERY LARGE 4 BED 3 BATH ON THE LAKE, AVALON PRESERVE CONDO. It is a GATED Community, with excellent access to Ft Myers Beach about 7 minutes away. Fully Furnished Condo. Shopping and restaurants about 5 minutes.This Distinguished development boasts : Pool, Spa, Billiards Room, Fitness Center, Tennis, Children's Playground, and Pickle Ball Court. Beautiful water view off the enclosed lanai on 2nd floor. TV in every bedroom as well as in Great Room. Wonderful location for FORT MYERS BEACH as well as many activities, plus restaurants and shopping. Wonderful interior as well as furnishings. Great price for this area and Development.