10001 St Moritz DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful and pristine single family pool home in the #1 Award Winning Community in U.S. This home boast 3 bedrooms, two baths, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, great room and a split bedroom floor plan that offers you a perfect home to entertain family and guests in. The beautiful sunsets are yours to enjoy on the extensive and gorgeous lanai featuring an outdoor kitchen, dining, heated pool and spa, and endless views of the golf course. Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club offers you resort-style living with an abundant of amenities including two restaurants, two marinas, full service spa, fitness center and beauty salon, pickle ball, tennis, boating, sand volleyball, cabana lined beaches and so much more. Come see why Miromar is where you want to be! Miromar Lakes is conveniently located near restaurants, shops, entertainment, beaches, malls, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Ft Myers International Airport.