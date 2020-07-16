All apartments in Lee County
10001 St Moritz DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

10001 St Moritz DR

10001 St Moritz Drive · (239) 910-1180
Location

10001 St Moritz Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful and pristine single family pool home in the #1 Award Winning Community in U.S. This home boast 3 bedrooms, two baths, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, great room and a split bedroom floor plan that offers you a perfect home to entertain family and guests in. The beautiful sunsets are yours to enjoy on the extensive and gorgeous lanai featuring an outdoor kitchen, dining, heated pool and spa, and endless views of the golf course. Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club offers you resort-style living with an abundant of amenities including two restaurants, two marinas, full service spa, fitness center and beauty salon, pickle ball, tennis, boating, sand volleyball, cabana lined beaches and so much more. Come see why Miromar is where you want to be! Miromar Lakes is conveniently located near restaurants, shops, entertainment, beaches, malls, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Ft Myers International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 St Moritz DR have any available units?
10001 St Moritz DR has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10001 St Moritz DR have?
Some of 10001 St Moritz DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 St Moritz DR currently offering any rent specials?
10001 St Moritz DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 St Moritz DR pet-friendly?
No, 10001 St Moritz DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR offer parking?
No, 10001 St Moritz DR does not offer parking.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10001 St Moritz DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR have a pool?
Yes, 10001 St Moritz DR has a pool.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR have accessible units?
No, 10001 St Moritz DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10001 St Moritz DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10001 St Moritz DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10001 St Moritz DR does not have units with air conditioning.
