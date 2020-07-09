10000 Isola WAY

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR SEASON, OFF SEASON OR ANNUAL. Stunning single family home in the quaint neighborhood of Tivoli. This 2 bedroom plus den home is located on the beautiful lake within Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the Award Winning No. 1 Community in the United States. Upgrades include New AC, garbage disposal, new appliances, light fixtures and brand new furniture. Miromar Lakes offer a resort-style lifestyle to homeowners and tenants. Amenities include 2 restaurants, tennis courts, pickleball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside service, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, sand volleyball courts and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you are looking for, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be! PLEASE NO PETS.