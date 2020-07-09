All apartments in Lee County
10000 Isola WAY

10000 Isola Way · (920) 540-6822
Location

10000 Isola Way, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE FOR SEASON, OFF SEASON OR ANNUAL. Stunning single family home in the quaint neighborhood of Tivoli. This 2 bedroom plus den home is located on the beautiful lake within Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the Award Winning No. 1 Community in the United States. Upgrades include New AC, garbage disposal, new appliances, light fixtures and brand new furniture. Miromar Lakes offer a resort-style lifestyle to homeowners and tenants. Amenities include 2 restaurants, tennis courts, pickleball, state-of-the-art fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside service, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, sand volleyball courts and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you are looking for, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be! PLEASE NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Isola WAY have any available units?
10000 Isola WAY has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10000 Isola WAY have?
Some of 10000 Isola WAY's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Isola WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Isola WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Isola WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Isola WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10000 Isola WAY offer parking?
No, 10000 Isola WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Isola WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Isola WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Isola WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10000 Isola WAY has a pool.
Does 10000 Isola WAY have accessible units?
No, 10000 Isola WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Isola WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Isola WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Isola WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10000 Isola WAY has units with air conditioning.
