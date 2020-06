Amenities

Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Room shares bathroom with other room. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc. Centralized location with access to all mayor highways. South Florida living at its best for a fraction of the price. ($850 per month + 1 MONTH DEPOSIT). NO SMOKING - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS - OWNER WILL ACCOMPANY LISTING AGENT AND TENANT.