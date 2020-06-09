All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6000 N Ocean Blvd.
6000 N Ocean Blvd

6000 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 817-8550
Location

6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11E · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing direct Ocean and City Views from this 11th Floor Penthouse style corner condo. Fully furnished including Washer Dryer in unit. Nicely furnished with contemporary feel. Large open balcony invites you outside warm tropical breezes, stunning sunrises and sunsets. Resort Style pool and direct private beach and lush dunes makes this a perfect get-away. Friendly building with awesome retro feel and vibes. Off Season and Short Term Rentals Considered. Light, Bright and Airy. See photos to appreciate. Minimum 3 Months Rental Period. See Photos to Appreciate. AVAILABLE MAY 1st- NOVEMBER 30th, 2020 ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
6000 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 6000 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6000 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6000 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 6000 N Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6000 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6000 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 N Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 N Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

