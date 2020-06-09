6000 N Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Amazing direct Ocean and City Views from this 11th Floor Penthouse style corner condo. Fully furnished including Washer Dryer in unit. Nicely furnished with contemporary feel. Large open balcony invites you outside warm tropical breezes, stunning sunrises and sunsets. Resort Style pool and direct private beach and lush dunes makes this a perfect get-away. Friendly building with awesome retro feel and vibes. Off Season and Short Term Rentals Considered. Light, Bright and Airy. See photos to appreciate. Minimum 3 Months Rental Period. See Photos to Appreciate. AVAILABLE MAY 1st- NOVEMBER 30th, 2020 ONLY