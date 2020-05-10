4445 El Mar Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors. Spacious Master Suite includes Ocean Views, His & Her Walk-In Closets, Dual Sinks, Shower & Tub. Rare Covered Balcony on top floor. Private Beach Club Overlooking the White Sandy Beach and Atlantic Ocean with Private Cabanas Alongside the pool, Immaculate Club House with Kitchen Facilities, BBQ, Spa & Exercise Room. Association requires a build security deposit equal to a months rent. - No Pets or Smokers - **FURNISHED ONLY - will NOT remove furniture**