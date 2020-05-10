All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

4445 El Mar Dr

Location

4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH 409 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors. Spacious Master Suite includes Ocean Views, His & Her Walk-In Closets, Dual Sinks, Shower & Tub. Rare Covered Balcony on top floor. Private Beach Club Overlooking the White Sandy Beach and Atlantic Ocean with Private Cabanas Alongside the pool, Immaculate Club House with Kitchen Facilities, BBQ, Spa & Exercise Room. Association requires a build security deposit equal to a months rent. - No Pets or Smokers - **FURNISHED ONLY - will NOT remove furniture**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 El Mar Dr have any available units?
4445 El Mar Dr has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4445 El Mar Dr have?
Some of 4445 El Mar Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 El Mar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4445 El Mar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 El Mar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4445 El Mar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr offer parking?
No, 4445 El Mar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4445 El Mar Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4445 El Mar Dr has a pool.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr have accessible units?
No, 4445 El Mar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4445 El Mar Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 El Mar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 El Mar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
