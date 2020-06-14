All apartments in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Last updated June 14 2020

2000 S Ocean Blvd

2000 South Ocean Boulevard · (954) 297-7681
Location

2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 12M · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Large corner 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment split floor plan with ocean views, intra-coastal and city views. Building has 24/7 Security, resort like pool area bbq and dine while watching the ocean, this building is located directly on the sand in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea.Walk on beach to restaurants and shopping areas. Call this fabulous condo home and experience resort living. Tenant occupied do not disturb tenant. Call Listing Agent Melissa for showings, unit available Aug 1, 2020. Need at least 24 hour notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2000 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2000 S Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2000 S Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2000 S Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 2000 S Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 S Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2000 S Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2000 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 S Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 S Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
