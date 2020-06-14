2000 S Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Large corner 1 bedroom 2 bath apartment split floor plan with ocean views, intra-coastal and city views. Building has 24/7 Security, resort like pool area bbq and dine while watching the ocean, this building is located directly on the sand in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea.Walk on beach to restaurants and shopping areas. Call this fabulous condo home and experience resort living. Tenant occupied do not disturb tenant. Call Listing Agent Melissa for showings, unit available Aug 1, 2020. Need at least 24 hour notice for showings.