1480 S Ocean Blvd

Studio Apartment available for annual rental. Building on the ocean....pool area and garden views....electric and water are included in rent....community pool, rec room, laundry on each floor....additional storage locker ....Parking for one vehicle ....no oversized vehicles, trucks, motorcycles.Minimum credit score 700....must pass backround and credit check....Located in highly desireable Lauderdale by the Sea.....,5 miles from Town Square.....close to shopping,transportation, restaurants and houses of worship....please contact agent for showings.