Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:25 PM

1480 S Ocean Blvd

1480 South Ocean Boulevard · (954) 565-4041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1480 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33062

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 375 sqft

Amenities

Studio Apartment available for annual rental. Building on the ocean....pool area and garden views....electric and water are included in rent....community pool, rec room, laundry on each floor....additional storage locker ....Parking for one vehicle ....no oversized vehicles, trucks, motorcycles.Minimum credit score 700....must pass backround and credit check....Located in highly desireable Lauderdale by the Sea.....,5 miles from Town Square.....close to shopping,transportation, restaurants and houses of worship....please contact agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1480 S Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1480 S Ocean Blvd's amenities include parking, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 S Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1480 S Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 S Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1480 S Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1480 S Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 S Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1480 S Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1480 S Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 S Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 S Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
