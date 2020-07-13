Silver Palms Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest parking guest suite hot tub online portal

Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensure that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. You will find a lifestyle and community that you will truly love to call home! Join your friends at our welcoming swimming pool and grilling station or enjoy one of the many activities and classes at the brand new Highland Recreation Center, located in our backyard. There are several floor plans to slect from; each with spacious closets, fully equipped kitchens, central air conditioning, and some home homes have washers and dryers. Silver Palms received the ORA (Online Reputation Award) an elite national recognition for being in the top 1% of have the best Online Reputation, for the 2nd year in a row. This national study included 101,000 apartment communities.