Largo, FL
Silver Palms Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Silver Palms Apartments

221 Lake Ave NE · (727) 202-5146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL 33771

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silver Palms Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensure that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. You will find a lifestyle and community that you will truly love to call home! Join your friends at our welcoming swimming pool and grilling station or enjoy one of the many activities and classes at the brand new Highland Recreation Center, located in our backyard. There are several floor plans to slect from; each with spacious closets, fully equipped kitchens, central air conditioning, and some home homes have washers and dryers. Silver Palms received the ORA (Online Reputation Award) an elite national recognition for being in the top 1% of have the best Online Reputation, for the 2nd year in a row. This national study included 101,000 apartment communities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $200 - $300
Move-in Fees: $149
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Reserved surface lot parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silver Palms Apartments have any available units?
Silver Palms Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silver Palms Apartments have?
Some of Silver Palms Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silver Palms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Silver Palms Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silver Palms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Silver Palms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments offers parking.
Does Silver Palms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silver Palms Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments has a pool.
Does Silver Palms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Silver Palms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Silver Palms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Silver Palms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silver Palms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
