501 East Bay Dr 1701

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome Style Condo - Property Id: 163213
Living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath downstairs, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The many upgrades in this unit will make you proud
to call it home. Great kitchen with premium cupboards and appliances. Everything is first class and in great condition. Unusual for a rental. Very nice quite community. Heavily wooded location with lots of grandfather oak trees. Ground maintenance is exceptional. Many seasonal resident owners makes summers very serene. Cable and Internet included. Washer/Dryer in unit. Just a few steps from Largo Central Park and Largo Library via locked community gate. Well kept pool and recreation facilities . First month's rent and one month security deposit
before occupancy. Background, credit, and association approval all required. Listed by Broderick & Associates, Realtors - William Bach
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163213p
Property Id 163213
(RLNE5186899)