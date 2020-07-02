All apartments in Largo
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

501 East Bay Dr 1701

501 East Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

501 East Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770
Magnolia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful Townhome Style Condo - Property Id: 163213

Living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath downstairs, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The many upgrades in this unit will make you proud
to call it home. Great kitchen with premium cupboards and appliances. Everything is first class and in great condition. Unusual for a rental. Very nice quite community. Heavily wooded location with lots of grandfather oak trees. Ground maintenance is exceptional. Many seasonal resident owners makes summers very serene. Cable and Internet included. Washer/Dryer in unit. Just a few steps from Largo Central Park and Largo Library via locked community gate. Well kept pool and recreation facilities . First month's rent and one month security deposit
before occupancy. Background, credit, and association approval all required. Listed by Broderick & Associates, Realtors - William Bach
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163213p
Property Id 163213

(RLNE5186899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have any available units?
501 East Bay Dr 1701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have?
Some of 501 East Bay Dr 1701's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 East Bay Dr 1701 currently offering any rent specials?
501 East Bay Dr 1701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 East Bay Dr 1701 pet-friendly?
No, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 offer parking?
No, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 does not offer parking.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have a pool?
Yes, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 has a pool.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have accessible units?
No, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 East Bay Dr 1701 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 East Bay Dr 1701 does not have units with air conditioning.

