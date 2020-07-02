501 East Bay Dr 1701

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful Townhome Style Condo - Property Id: 163213



Living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath downstairs, two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. The many upgrades in this unit will make you proud

to call it home. Great kitchen with premium cupboards and appliances. Everything is first class and in great condition. Unusual for a rental. Very nice quite community. Heavily wooded location with lots of grandfather oak trees. Ground maintenance is exceptional. Many seasonal resident owners makes summers very serene. Cable and Internet included. Washer/Dryer in unit. Just a few steps from Largo Central Park and Largo Library via locked community gate. Well kept pool and recreation facilities . First month's rent and one month security deposit

before occupancy. Background, credit, and association approval all required. Listed by Broderick & Associates, Realtors - William Bach

