All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, FL
/
230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE

230 Royal Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 Royal Palm Drive, Largo, FL 33771

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in Largo. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new laminate floors through out and brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home has modern rustic finishes and has a great open concept layout. Washer and dryer hook ups are available in an extra large storage area outside. Plenty of parking space and front yard available. This won't last long. Call today. Accepting applicants with a move in date no later than May 20th. The sooner the better. Will be available to view April 21st. We check background and credit. Initial application is free, if owner decides to go with your application then the background and credit check is 40 dollars per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, FL.
What amenities does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N.
Largo, FL 33773
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE
Largo, FL 33771
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr
Largo, FL 33770
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road
Largo, FL 33774
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St
Largo, FL 33773
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd
Largo, FL 33778
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE
Largo, FL 33770
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd
Largo, FL 33774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsLargo Pet Friendly Places
Largo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg