230 ROYAL PALMS DRIVE

Beautiful and remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in Largo. Freshly painted inside and out. Brand new laminate floors through out and brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home has modern rustic finishes and has a great open concept layout. Washer and dryer hook ups are available in an extra large storage area outside. Plenty of parking space and front yard available. This won't last long. Call today. Accepting applicants with a move in date no later than May 20th. The sooner the better. Will be available to view April 21st. We check background and credit. Initial application is free, if owner decides to go with your application then the background and credit check is 40 dollars per adult.