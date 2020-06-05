806 E Windward Way

Amenities
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of the Art Gymnasium, Club Room, Business Center, Sauna, Valet service, 24hr Security, Management on Site, Secured garage etc. This 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom unit features a spacious kitchen with Granite Counter tops. Master Bedroom Features a comfortable King Size bed, large Walk-in closet, and on Suite Bathroom, Washer & Dryer in unit.