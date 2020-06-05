806 E Windward Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna valet service

Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of the Art Gymnasium, Club Room, Business Center, Sauna, Valet service, 24hr Security, Management on Site, Secured garage etc. This 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom unit features a spacious kitchen with Granite Counter tops. Master Bedroom Features a comfortable King Size bed, large Walk-in closet, and on Suite Bathroom, Washer & Dryer in unit.