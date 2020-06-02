804 E Windward Way

Amenities
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets. Moorings is a Resort style with state of the art amenities with community room, billiard room, business center, fitness center, dry sauna, 2 pools 2 hot tubs. Beautiful landscaping throughout with fountains and the Marina on the intracoastal. Close to I-95, fine restaurants, shops & beach. Dock space available separately through the Loggerhead Marina in the site.The Moorings has Valet and 24 security patrol.