804 E Windward Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets. Moorings is a Resort style with state of the art amenities with community room, billiard room, business center, fitness center, dry sauna, 2 pools 2 hot tubs. Beautiful landscaping throughout with fountains and the Marina on the intracoastal. Close to I-95, fine restaurants, shops & beach. Dock space available separately through the Loggerhead Marina in the site.The Moorings has Valet and 24 security patrol.