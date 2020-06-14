Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Land O' Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2449 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.
Results within 5 miles of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Meadows
15 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,247
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay at Cypress Creek
1 Unit Available
26527 Castleview Way
26527 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
26527 Castleview Way Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8955 IRON OAK AVENUE
8955 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1470 sqft
Gated community centrally located in New Tampa. This pristine 3 bedroom townhome overlooks a serene pond view.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17010 TORVEST COURT
17010 Torvest Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2010 sqft
This gorgeous single story home has lots of charm. This awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage delivers 2,010 square feet of living space, Walk into the foyer and you are greeted with high vaulted ceiling and an open-concept.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Wesley Pointe
1 Unit Available
28612 SEASHELL COURT
28612 Seashell Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Wesley Pointe. Washer and dryer included, fenced yard, split bedroom floor plan, high ceilings, 2 car garage and wood flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avila
1 Unit Available
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
3419 sqft
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.
Results within 10 miles of Land O' Lakes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Sunstone Palms
12702 University Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$790
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1293 sqft
An Floridian paradise in the heart of Tampa. Enjoy the sunshine at the two pools, playground, picnic areas and grilling stations. 1-3 bedroom apartment homes with energy-efficient appliances make this spot just about perfect.
City Guide for Land O' Lakes, FL

"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...

The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Land O' Lakes, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Land O' Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

