73 Apartments for rent in Land O' Lakes, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 45
1 of 36
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 48
1 of 33
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 49
1 of 80
1 of 29
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 54
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 12
"Land O Lakes Florida / Some said the local lake had been enchanted / Others said it must have been the weather / The neighbors were trying to keep it quiet / But I swear that I could hear the laughter / So they jokingly nicknamed it the porridge / Cause overnight that lake had turned as thick as butter / But the local kids would still go swimming, drinking / Saying that to them it doesn't matter / If you just hold in your breath til you come back up in full / Hold in your breath til you thou...
The name alone will make you hungry, but Land O Lakes (LOL) doesn't really have much to do with butter, other than being named after it. It's a sweet place to live not far from the beach, Tampa, and Dupree Gardens, a famous roadside attraction and botanical garden. Do you love brand-new stuff and the smell of fresh paint? Pull up to lake land and pitch a tent, because the architecture is from the oughts and sooner, meaning no houses in disrepair and no cracked streets. If you want a rural setting with suburban amenities, you'll love it here. So pack your swimsuit; it's time to take a dip in the Land O Lakes. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Land O' Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.