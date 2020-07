Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nice move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home in secluded community. The house has new roof, new floors and and appliances, freshly painted. Very convenient to major highways including 75 and 285, restaurants, shopping centers, banks, gas stations and best of all Florida's major attractions! No CDD or HOA Park your trucks and Boat.